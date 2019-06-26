President Trump accused major tech companies of working to rig the election against him, calling out Google, Facebook and Twitter for anti-conservative bias and suggesting lawsuits would be in order to correct the problem.

While railing against the European Commission over their intense probing into U.S. businesses, Mr. Trump said, “we should be suing Google and Facebook and all that, and perhaps we will.”

When Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo asked about “technology companies censoring conservative,” Mr. Trump went on a tear against Twitter, saying the social media site is “terrible” and they “make it very hard for people to join me in Twitter, and they make it very much harder for me to get out the message.”

“These people are all Democrats. It’s totally biased to Democrats. If I announced tomorrow I am going to become a nice liberal Democrat, I would pick up 5 times more followers,” he said.

Ms. Bartiromo added that “somebody at Google said they don’t want what happened in 2016 to happen in 2020, they don’t want it to happen again.”

“Let me tell you, they’re trying to rig the election, that is what we should be looking at not the phony witch hunt,” Mr. Trump said.

