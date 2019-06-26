Somewhere on the way to a refueling stop in Alaska, President Trump started tweeting from Air Force One Wednesday evening about the first Democratic presidential debate before it even started.

The president urged supporters to follow his campaign team on Twitter for fact checking and “the TRUTH!”

“Sorry, I’m on Air Force One, off to save the Free World!” Mr. Trump tweeted as he headed for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, which begins Thursday.

Mr. Trump said he’d be watching the debate aboard the presidential aircraft “because I have to,” not because he thought it would be interesting.

He also blasted former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the frontrunner who will participate in a second debate on Thursday night, for his role in passing major crime legislation as a senator that resulted in higher levels of incarceration.

“Ever since the passage of the Super Predator Crime Bill, pushed hard by @JoeBiden, together with Bill and Crooked Hillary Clinton, which inflicted great pain on many, but especially the African American Community, Democrats have tried and failed to pass Criminal Justice Reform,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He said Democrats last year “came to me asking for help, and I got Criminal Justice Reform passed, with help from both Republicans and Democrats.”

“Many said that nobody but President Trump could have done this,” he said. “All previous administrations failed. Please ask why THEY failed to the candidates!”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.