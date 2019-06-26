President Trump said Wednesday he was unhappy with a House bill passed Tuesday that would appropriate $4.5 billion to improve the living conditions of detainment facilities.

“I’m not happy with it because there’s no money for protection. It’s like we’re running hospitals over there now,” Mr. Trump said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

“You know people are coming up, what people don’t understand is you had separation,” he said. “Separation is a terrible thing of the families, and I said, ‘Well, I’m going to put people together but that’s going to mean more people coming up.’ It has from that standpoint and we’ve done a great job.

“If the Democrats would get rid of the loopholes and fix asylum, it would take an hour,” the president said. “We could sit down, we could make a deal. They refuse to do it.”

Mr. Trump’s statement comes as new reports detail deplorable living conditions at child migrant facilities, where children have to take care of each other and conditions are “so dirty, so filthy, and so unsanitary that children are literally dying.”

The president has threatened to veto the bill if it makes it through the Senate.

