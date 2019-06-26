YouTube insisted this week that it doesn’t engage in ideological favoritism.

The response on Twitter was disbelief and the president’s son happily spiked the football Wednesday evening.

Donald Trump Jr. replied to YouTube’s tweet claiming that “we apply our policies fairly and without political bias” with “RatiOH MY GOD!!!!”

In a later post, he repeated the RatiOH MY GOD!!!!” line and added “Aka… no one believes you.”

Mr. Trump referred to the “ratio” between the replies to YouTube’s claim (more than 19,000 as of 6 p.m. Thursday) and the number of retweets (613) and likes (more than 1,700). The latter two figures roughly reflect agreement, while the only public way to display disagreement, since Twitter doesn’t have a “dislike” button, is to reply. A Tweet being “ratioed” is generally seen as an indication that it’s seen as absurd.

The “ratio” tweets were the last of several Mr. Trump had made about political bias in Silicon Valley. In the latest such case, YouTube earlier this week removed a video by conservative investigators documenting claims of algorithmic bias at its parent company Google and their attempts to interfere in the election against President Trump. Their Tuesday response tweet was denying that the removal was ideological.

“Like him or not @JamesOKeefeIII is asking a very legitimate question here. The Tech Gods deciding for themselves what you see and how you see it should be troubling for anyone who believes in free thought and speech,” he wrote.

Other Wednesday evening tweets by the president’s son praised Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, for raising the issue of how “voters whose voices and thoughts are being suppressed & marginalized on a daily basis by Big Tech and their Monopolies!” and another exhorted conservatives: “Wake up people. Before it’s too late.”

