President Trump said Wednesday the Russia investigation “never ends,” a day after House Democrats secured a date for special counsel Robert Mueller to testify about his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election — and whether anyone on Mr. Trump’s team conspired in that effort.

“It never ends. We had no obstruction. We had no collusion. We had a report that — considering there were 18 people that hated Donald Trump — and you had Mueller who was obviously not a Trump fan,” the president said on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

“The report was no obstruction. No collusion. Which was ruled on by our great attorney general, he’s doing a fantastic job in many other ways too, but he ruled on it. He read it, and he determined that there was no obstruction whatsoever. And of course, it’s hard to have obstruction when you have no crime. … You had crime on the other side,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said people were spying on his campaign, calling it the “biggest political scandal” in history.

You’ve had people spying on my campaign. It’s probably the first time in history it’s happened. It’s the first time in history it’s happened. They got caught, and they’re running around going wild trying to do everything they can. They spied on my campaign, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“It’s so illegal it’s probably the biggest political scandal in history, and they got caught doing it, and it was really a reversal of sorts. The Republicans get it. The Republicans have been totally unified. They get it fully. [Sen.] Lindsey Graham is beside himself. …,” Mr. Trump said.

The president also claimed Mr. Mueller “illegally” deleted former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page’s texts and emails on the Trump investigation.

