DALLAS (AP) - A federal jury in Texas has ruled that Huawei stole technology from a Silicon Valley startup, but it didn’t award any damages.

After a three-week trial, jurors determined Wednesday that while Huawei had misappropriated secrets from the startup, CNEX, Huawei didn’t benefit from it.

The jury also rejected Huawei’s claims that CNEX stole the Chinese company’s trade secrets.

Huawei is embroiled in a trade dispute between China and the U.S., though the CNEX case isn’t directly related to that.

Huawei alleged that CNEX co-founder Yiren Huang stole technology while he worked at a Huawei subsidiary, then recruited other former Huawei workers after helping launch CNEX in 2013.

Lawyers for CNEX countered that Huawei’s Futurewei unit hired Huang in 2011 as a pretext to steal his ideas.

