A pregnant illegal immigrant from Honduras caught at the border Monday delivered a stillborn baby later that day, Homeland Security revealed Wednesday.

The woman, who wasn’t identified beyond her country of origin, was caught in McAllen, Texas, in the morning, while sneaking into the country.

Border Patrol agents processed her, did a routine medical screening and determined she needed medical help.

“She was transported to a local hospital where hospital medical staff were unable to detect a fetal heartbeat. She delivered a stillborn baby shortly thereafter,” Customs and Border Protection said.

It’s the latest troubling border incident stemming from the surge of illegal immigrants overwhelming the border.

Deaths of two children soon after crossing the border last year prompted CBP to announce new plans to deploy medics to medically screen all migrants as they’re caught.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.