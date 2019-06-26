Amid the drama and partisan discord over the crisis on the southern border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has stepped up to the plate once again to do his part — and Texans like it. Mr. Abbott has deployed another 1,000 Texas National Guard troops to assist the Department of Homeland Security with escalating difficulties in the region, bringing the total number of Texas Guard members on border duty to 2,200.

“The crisis at our southern border is unlike anything we’ve witnessed before and has put an enormous strain on the existing resources. We are taking action to confront the crisis at the border and keep potentially dangerous criminals and illegal activity out of our communities. By working together with our federal partners, we will continue to pursue a strong and comprehensive strategy to secure our border,” Mr. Abbott says.

The new Lone Star troops will provide support at temporary holding facilities and ports of entry. The state of Texas, incidentally, has already dropped $3 billion on border control efforts and also has 500 permanent state troopers in the region.

This is all just fine with local voters. Almost 6-out-of-10 — 57% — of likely general election voters in Texas approve of the home-grown border troops according to a new survey released Wednesday.

“The support for Gov. Abbott’s move to secure the Southern border defies party lines, which just goes to show that stemming the tide of illegal immigration is no longer a partisan issue,” says Matt Langston, senior partner at Big Dog Strategies, which conducted the poll of 1,300 likely Texas voters earlier this week.

The survey revealed that 93% of Republicans, 50% of independents and even 22% of Democrats support Mr. Abbott’s decision to send in the state troops. Substantial majorities of voters from age 18 all the way past 65 also like the idea, along with 60% of men and 54% of women.

“Despite what Beto O’Rourke would tell you, Texas is not a battleground state in 2020,” Mr. Langston adds. “Texans are seeing more money in their paychecks, and they feel safer in their communities. Republicans are delivering results at every level, so it is thoroughly unsurprising that we are seeing such high favorability ratings for Republican leaders.”

DREADING BERNIE

Well, they ought to know. Bernie Marcus and Ken Langone — the two original co-founders of Home Depot — believe that if Sen. Bernard Sanders had been president back when they tried to open their business in 1978, the trend-setting, massive home-improvement retailer may never have existed.

“Home Depot is the poster child for capitalism,” Mr. Marcus tells Fox Business Network anchor Neil Cavuto.

“Bernie Sanders is the enemy of every entrepreneur that’s ever going to be born in the country — and has been born in the past,” Mr. Marcus continued.

“If the people in America today, if they want to know what the future holds for them following Bernie Sanders, go to Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, Eastern Europe. Guess what? It doesn’t work,” Mr. Langone advised.

GAUGING THE HOLD OF SOCIALISM

Even an esteemed pollster goes so far as to call this a “stark partisan divide.” The Pew Research Center is referring to Americans views of socialism and capitalism.

Some telling numbers: 87% of Republican men and 68% of Republican women have a positive view of capitalism, compared to 62% of Democratic men and 50% of Democratic women.

In contrast, 10% of GOP men and 20% of GOP women have a positive view of socialism. Meanwhile, 64% of Democratic men and 65% of Democratic women have a positive review of socialism.

But in the end, capitalism wins, at least for now.

“Overall, a much larger share of Americans have a positive impression of capitalism (65%) than socialism (42%),” writes Hannah Hartig, a research analyst with the organization.

“There are large partisan differences in views of capitalism: Nearly 8-in-10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (78%) express somewhat or very positive reactions to the term, while just over half of Democrats and Democratic leaners (55%) say they have a positive impression,” she notes.

FAITH & FREEDOM UPDATE

The Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference continues Thursday, following a momentous opening session Wednesday featuring President Trump. Thursday is devoted to lawmakers, for both a legislative luncheon and a town hall.

In attendance: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, plus Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, James Lankford, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, David Perdue and Marco Rubio — along with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Rep. Mark Meadows.

MICHAEL SAVAGE’S 28th BOOK

Talk radio kingpin Michael Savage has a new book out, and the title tells all: “A Savage Life” features content from a previous biography, plus all new “exclusive material,” the author says.

The book details his rise from poor kid in the Bronx to a man with 10 million daily listeners. Published Wednesday by William Morrow, the book of 45 personal vignettes offers much detail about Mr. Savage’s trajectory through life and the media world.

“Some men lead quiet lives, others pursue a savage life,” the publisher advises in advance notes.

“These tales of Savage’s journey from poor immigrant’s son in New York City to media star are deeply personal and revealing: he writes of being so poor as a child that he had to wear a dead man’s pants; of the various trials that beset his parents and ‘silent brother,’ Jerome, who was sent to an institution; of his botanical expeditions to Fiji in the 1970s; and, most of all, of his family, his sustaining force throughout.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 58% of Democrats prefer a presidential nominee who has “the best chance of beating Trump.”

• 71% of Democrats over 65, 67% of those age 50-64, 55% of those age 30-49, 43% of those age 18-29; 63% of those with some college, 49% of those with no college; 60% of Democratic women and 54% of Democratic men.

• 39% of Democrats overall prefer a nominee who agrees with them on important issues.

• 56% of Democrats age 18-29, 42% of those age 30-49, 31% of those age 50-64, 23% of those over 65; 48% of those with no college, 34% of those with some college; 44% of Democratic men and 36% of Democratic women agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 944 Democrats conducted May 15-30 and June 3-16 and released Tuesday.

