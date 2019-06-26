SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) - A 19-year-old Iowa woman is accused of being drunk when her vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in northeast Nebraska and then left the scene.

Dakota County Court records say Maria Gonzalez-Diego, of Sioux City, is charged with vehicular homicide with a prior conviction for driving under the influence and with failure to stop and render aid. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

South Sioux City police say Gonzalez-Diego’s northbound vehicle hit 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez a little before 9 p.m. Monday as she walked east across a street. Police say the vehicle continued north. A Sioux City, Iowa, officer later made contact with Gonzalez-Diego and arrested her.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.