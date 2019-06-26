MIAMI — Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington said Wednesday his push to combat climate change will save Miami.
Mr. Inslee has made climate change the primary focus of his campaign, and was pressed in the first Democratic debate on whether his approach would save this coastal city.
“Yes,” he said.
Mr. Inslee said the first step toward making that happen is taking the legislative filibuster away from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, suggesting the GOP leader has thwarted efforts to confront the threat.
“We have to understand this is a climate crisis, an emergency and it is our last chance in an administration, the next one, to do something bout it,” he said.
