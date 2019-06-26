Jumping the gun on the White House, Russian officials confirmed Wednesday that President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday.

The U.S. side has not confirmed the date of the meeting, The Moscow Times reported, but Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow that the two leaders will likely discuss “issues of strategic stability, numerous regional conflicts,” including crises in Syria, Venezuela and Iran.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin met briefly last November and December, but this will be their first official meeting in over a year. Past meetings of the two leaders have generated considerable controversy, amid U.S. intelligence agency charges that Mr. Putin’s government tried to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help Mr. Trump and hurt Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Ushakov said Mr. Putin also plans to address “existing imbalances in the international financial system” and improving global trade by strengthening the World Trade Organization during the summit.

