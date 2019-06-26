LAS VEGAS (AP) - A lawyer is tallying potential damages claims at nearly $470,000 against a prominent Las Vegas businessman accused of crashing while driving drunk after a charity golf outing, killing one person and injuring himself and three others.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that attorney Will Kemp told a judge on Tuesday that he’ll seek $68 million in compensatory and more than $400 million in punitive damages in a negligence lawsuit on behalf of brain-injured vehicle passenger Christopher Bentley.
Attorney Todd Bice, representing the driver, Scott Russell Gragson, dismissed the figures as a play for media attention in the civil negligence case.
Gragson is accused of crashing a 2015 Range Rover on May 30 after passing the security gate of an exclusive Summerlin-area community.
Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com
