Rep. Mark Meadows said Tuesday special counsel Robert Mueller should “be prepared” for a fiery hearing on July 17th, accusing the special counsel of working with Democrats to “harass the president.”

“Listen, it is not a good day for America but Bob Mueller better be prepared. Because I can tell you, he will be cross-examined for the first time and the American people will start to see the flaws in his performance,” the North Carolina Republican said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It is a friendly subpoena and that should not surprise your viewers. This particular special counsel, Bob Mueller, has been friendly to the cause from day one. What I find so disheartening is that Bob Mueller said it all, 445 pages, that is all I’m going to say and what has he been doing? He’s been courted by the other side so they can harass the president and keep all this narrative but honestly, there is nothing there,” he said.

Mr. Meadows‘ comments come after House Democrats secured a date for Mr. Mueller to testify about his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election — and whether anyone on Mr. Trump’s team conspired in that effort.

