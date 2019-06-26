The father of alien puppet Alf has died, TMZ reported Wednesday evening. Max Wright was 75.

Citing “family sources,” the celebrity-news magazine reported that Mr. Wright passed away in his Hermosa Beach home after a years-long battle with cancer.

A veteran TV actor, Mr. Wright is best known for co-starring in “Alf” as Willie Tanner, a regular suburban family man who adopted the Alien Life Form after he crash-landed on Earth.

“Alf” was dominated by its titular character, a sarcastic puppet from the planet Melmac struggling to adapt to life on Earth while hiding from the authorities.

The show ran from 1986 to 1990 and there were reboot plans last year but they came to naught.

Mr. Wright also had recurring roles in the 1980s “Misfits of Science” and “Buffalo Bill” and the late-90s “The Norm Show.” His 80s single-credit TV appearances are like a Who’s Who of that era’s shows — “Hart to Hart,” “WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Taxi,” “Benson” and “Cheers.”

His movie credits included such films as Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz” and Warren Beatty’s “Reds.”

His wife of more than 50 years, Linda Ybarrondo, died in 2017. Mr. Wright had two children, Ben and Daisy.



