MIAMI — The tag team transition between the moderators at the first 2020 presidential debate didn’t go off as planned.

NBC News‘ Chuck Todd had to throw the event into an unplanned commercial break after a technical glitch left the contenders looking puzzled over his attempts to badger them with questions about gun restrictions.

“I think we have a little mic issue in the back” Mr. Todd said. “We are hearing our colleagues audio… If the control room can turn off the mics… of the previous moderators.”

Mr. Todd tried to restart the event, but then reluctantly tossed it to commercial.

“Guess what guys, we are going to take a quick break,” he said.

