PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police in Rhode Island are asking for the public’s help in finding the family of a homeless man killed when he was struck by a vehicle as he slept in the street.

Providence police on Wednesday identified the man killed June 9 as 61-year-old Steven Sceeles.

Police said at the time they think Sceeles was sleeping in the roadway when a vehicle ran over him and then drove away from the scene.

Authorities say they have not been unable to find the victim’s family to inform them of his death.

The driver of the vehicle that ran over the victim has been charged with leaving the scene and failing to inform authorities or help.

