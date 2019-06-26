TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey are seeking the person who threw two kittens from a vehicle.

Toms River police posted on Facebook witnesses observed a passenger in the vehicle toss the kittens onto Route 70 on Saturday night. One of the kittens was struck and killed by another vehicle.

The second kitten was rescued, but ran off into the woods and has not been found.

Police say the vehicle was an older model, red Nissan Pathfinder with black roof racks.

