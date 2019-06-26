Senators shot down House Democrats’ partisan border-funding bill Wednesday and were poised to pass their own bipartisan plan to deliver $4.6 billion in emergency money President Trump requested to help alleviate overcrowding and provide better care for children and families streaming into the U.S.

The 55-37 vote to reject the House bill was a rebuke to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats, who had larded their measure up with anti-Trump restrictions, chasing liberal lawmakers at the expense of a bipartisan deal.

Now, the House will be asked to accept the less controversial Senate bill, which grants Mr. Trump more of the money he requested, with fewer new rules and restrictions.

Mr. Trump sounded optimistic Wednesday that a deal will get done, saying he’d spoken with Mrs. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and saw a deal in sight.

“I think that a lot of people are starting to realize I was right when I said there was a crisis at the border,” the president told reporters.

