PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A state senator says a compromise has been reached on legislation to give victims of childhood sexual abuse more time to sue.

Democratic Sen. Donna Nesselbush, of Pawtucket, sponsored the Senate bill. She said Wednesday the chamber’s leadership has agreed to a provision for suits based on recovered memories. That provision passed in the House version but the Senate removed it, upsetting the bill’s sponsors and abuse victims.

The Senate aims to pass the House version Wednesday, which it amended to allow for more time for suits against the state and municipalities. The amended bill would still need to pass the House.

The bill would give victims 35 years to sue their abusers and institutions that shielded them, instead of seven and three respectively. Victims would have seven years if the case involves a recovered memory.

