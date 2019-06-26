As tensions between Tehran and Washington escalate, a new online poll has found strong opposition to a U.S. war with Iran in five states likely to figure heavily in the 2020 presidential race.

The poll, conducted by the Concerned Veterans for America and VoteVets, surveyed voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada and Florida, as well as the 2nd Congressional District of Virginia, which includes Naval Station Norfolk.

A 54% majority of those polled oppose the U.S. conducting an attack on Iran before the end of 2019, compared to 29% who support such action.

“Americans don’t want a war with Iran — they understand it isn’t in our national interest nor does it serve to secure our safety or prosperity,” said Dan Caldwell, CVA senior adviser, in a press release.

But while most voters polled said they do not want war with Iran, 58% said it was likely compared to 27% that see it unlikely.

“Our poll finds that Republican-leaning states that are also home to early Democratic primaries are united across the board on opposing war in Iran and wanting Congress to repeal the old military force authorization,” said Celinda Lake of Lake Research Partners in a statement.

The survey was conducted online between June 14-20 and polled 2,951 people.

