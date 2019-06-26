MIAMI — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is firing up the crowd at his party’s first presidential primary debate – and previewing some lines of attack that candidates will use against President Donald Trump.

Tom Perez said Wednesday that the planet is under threat from unchecked climate change and that justice itself has been threatened under the current administration.

He says the Trump White House is nothing but a long trail of “broken promises” and corruption. There was long applause when Perez said immigrant children shouldn’t be separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ten Democrats hoping to deny Trump a second term will kick off two nights of back-to-back debates shortly. They entered the stage and waved to the audience before the debate began.

