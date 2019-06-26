The tragic image of a father and his 11-month-old daughter dead in the Rio Grande is a result of bad immigration policies that Democrats could change, President Trump said Wednesday.

“Open borders mean people drowning in the rivers,” the president told reporters who demanded his reaction to the image, which surfaced in Mexican papers earlier this week, then was splashed on the front page of The New York Times on Wednesday.

The father and daughter, from El Salvador, tried to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas. But the girl got caught in the current and then the father was caught by the waters, pulling them both under on Sunday. Their bodies were recovered Monday.

The photo shows them washed up on the Mexican side of the river, the girl tucked inside her father’s arm, with her head shrouded in his black T-shirt.

The image has sparked massive soul-searching on Capitol Hill, where Democrats and Republicans alike said something needs to change.

The first change is likely to be passage of an emergency funding bill this week to ease overcrowding in U.S. facilities designed to process illegal immigrants who just crossed and were caught.

The families and children are coming so quickly that they’ve overwhelmed the government’s ability to process and release them, forcing them to remain in facilities never intended to be used for overnight stays, much less days or weeks on end.

But the bill won’t change the incentives that push the migrants to leave Central America and to jump the border, certain that if they come as families they’ll be able to gain an illegal foothold in the U.S.

Mr. Trump said that will take a change in U.S. law — and he said that requires cooperation from Democrats.

“If they fix the laws you wouldn’t have that. People are coming up, they’re running through the Rio Grande. It can be a rough river,” he said.

Democrats deny they support open borders, though several prominent ones have in recent days questioned the need to deport illegal immigrants.

One of those, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, suggested that only when illegal immigrants are guilty of other serious crimes should they be ousted.

