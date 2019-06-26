President Trump blasted U.S. women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe Wednesday for saying the team is “not going to the f***ing White House” after they finish the Women’s World Cup.

In a video posted by Eight by Eight magazine, Ms. Rapinoe doubted the team would be even invited to the White House.

She additionally drew the ire of the president Tuesday for protesting the national anthem by not singing or putting her hand over her heart.

Mr. Trump tweeted: “Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House.”

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” he said.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT,” he said.

Mr. Trump deleted and reposted the tweets after flagging the wrong account.

The Women’s U.S. soccer team has reached the final eight of the Women’s World Cup.

