President Trump told more than 2,000 adoring evangelical supporters Wednesday that all of his achievements for people of faith could vanish if “the wrong person” wins the presidency next year.

Reciting his record of appointing conservative judges, ending federally funded research on fetal tissue and defending religious conscience in the workplace, Mr. Trump said, “This could all change very quickly, just remember. The wrong person in this office can change it very quickly.”

“You have to be very vigilant, and go out and vote,” Mr. Trump said at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference in Washington. “Keep fighting. As most of you in this room know, it’s very fragile. Our rights don’t come from politicians, they come from the creator. In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

Referring to the political power of the grassroots group with 1.8 million members, Mr. Trump said, “You came out like no movement in history, in 2016. We’ve got your back.”

He also said Democrats are “solely responsible” for the humanitarian crisis on the southern border, because they refuse to approve laws that would address the problems of smuggling and illegal immigration. Mr. Trump emphasized the tragedy of human trafficking with his conservative faith-based audience.

“If the Democrats have any shred of human decency,” he said, they must approve laws that crack down on human trafficking, especially of women and children.

“They fight like hell so we can’t make the changes,” he said. “They’re too busy interviewing people on the Russian witch hunt. If they [Democrats] keep going on this path, who the hell would want to vote for them?”

The president also highlighted differences between himself and the Democratic field of presidential contenders on abortion.

“We are proudly defending the sanctity of life,” the president said, drawing loud cheers. “Almost every Democrat now supports taxpayer-funded abortion up to the moment of birth. By the way, if you watched Virginia, the Governor [Ralph Northam] — after the moment of birth.”

Mr. Northam has faced a backlash for saying in an interview that, under legislation considered at the time, an infant with birth defects could be “kept comfortable” until the mother and doctors could have “a discussion.”

Mr. Trump said he believes Republicans have “more energy” than Democrats heading into 2020. He said his detractors “like to talk about 2018,” when Republicans lost the House.

“Number One, I didn’t run in 2018,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m going to be running, and it’s going to make a big difference.”

Seemingly referring to his own personal life, Mr. Trump quoted Pastor Robert Jeffress of Dallas as saying, “Our president may not be the best at the Bible, he may not have read it 2,000 times. But he’s the best for us.”

The crowd responded with cheers, a standing ovation and chants of “USA” and “four more years.”

