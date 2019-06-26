MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Tuscaloosa City Council has voted to approve a settlement to the attorney of a woman whose apparent beating by police was captured on a video that went viral last April.

WBRC-TV reports the council greenlighted a $16,500 payment Tuesday to Julie Love, the attorney for Jhasmynn Sheppard.

The viral video shot on a bystander’s cell phone appeared to show two Tuscaloosa police officers beating Sheppard during a traffic stop.

At one point in the video, an officer raises his baton and begins beating Sheppard.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steven Anderson later said he was disgusted while watching the body camera footage.

The council vote was unanimous.

___

Information from: WBRC-TV, http://www.myfoxal.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.