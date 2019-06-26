UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. Security Council will be heading to Colombia in July for a firsthand look at implementation of the 2016 peace agreement between the government and the country’s main rebel group.

Peruvian Ambassador Gustavo Meza-Cuadra and Deputy British Ambassador Jonathan Allen announced Wednesday that their countries will lead the July 11-14 visit.

Meza-Cuadra says the main objective is to show the council’s “full commitment” to the peace process, support the agreement’s implementation and “better understand the priorities and concerns” of the parties and key players.

Allen says the council plans to take a field visit and also meet with officials from the government, the U.N. mission, the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, political parties and civil society.

