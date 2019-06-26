JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - A woman found guilty of fatally shooting a man on camera and in front of their daughter has been sentenced to 125 years in prison.

News outlets report Ciera Harp asked for forgiveness during the sentencing hearing Wednesday. Harp was convicted of murder in the 2017 death of Rahim Grant in Clayton County.

Prosecutors say Grant recorded himself on his phone as Harp shot him multiple times over the span of 13 minutes. Grant is heard telling Harp that she will spend a long time in prison if she keeps shooting him.

Harp initially told police Grant had beaten her and she shot him in self-defense. Before her sentence was read, Harp said she was drunk and the shooting wouldn’t have happened if she had been in her “right state of mind.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.