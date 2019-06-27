Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t want to talk about the existence of “concentration camps” under former presidents Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.

The New York Democrat was asked on Thursday by CNN’s Jake Tapper about her rhetoric surrounding detention facilities for illegal immigrants along the U.S. border with Mexico, and if she’s been consistent over the years.

Mr. Tapper took issue with the way she blurred her audience’s understanding as it pertains to colloquial and academic understandings of the term.

“When you retweeted a story from Esquire magazine discussing all this, talking about the academic definition versus the definition that most people think of — the colloquial definition that doesn’t mean the concentration camp but just a concentration of individuals, but a Nazi death camp,” Mr. Tapper said. “One of the points that was made in that very story was that using that very definition, there were also ‘concentration camps’ under Obama and under Bill Clinton. That is in the story that you retweeted. So, did you call them concentration camps at the time when Obama was president?”

“Well, at the time, I was working in a restaurant,” she replied. “But I do — I absolutely was outspoken against Obama’s immigration policies and the detention of families then. I think it’s a remarkably consistent position, and I’m not here to defend wrong actions just because they happened under a Democratic administration. I’m here to speak truth to power. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong, and I frankly don’t care what president does it.”

Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Mark Morgan recently called the Democrat’s language “reckless” during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

