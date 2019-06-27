MIAMI — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says if the Supreme Court overturns the ruling legalizing abortion, women would have access to the procedure when he’s president through his health care plan, “Medicare For All.”

Several states have passed restrictions on abortion in recent months. Conservatives are hoping the laws will make their way to the Supreme Court, where a new conservative majority could reverse Roe v. Wade.

Sanders said during Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate that Medicare For All “guarantees every woman in this country the right to have an abortion if she wants it.”

He also said he would only nominate justices who support Roe v. Wade, and he believes justices could be rotated to other courts to “bring in new blood” to the Supreme Court.

