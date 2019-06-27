Sen. Bernard Sanders defended his Medicare for All plan in the Democratic presidential debate on Thursday, arguing people are fed up with their private insurance and would be much happier under a government run system.

Mr. Sanders‘ plan has energized liberal activists across the country, but has faced criticism from some of his rivals who say his plan is unrealistic.

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado said it is a misguided approach for the United States.

“He has said over and over again, unlike others who have supported this legislation, over and over against that this will ban, make illegal private insurance — except cosmetic, except insurance I guess that’s for plastic surgery,” Mr. Bennet said. Everything else is banned.”

Mr. Sanders pushed back.

“You know what Medicare is the most popular insurance program in the country,” Mr. Sanders said. “People don’t like their private insurance companies. They like their doctors and hospital. Under our plan they can go to any doctor they want, any hospital they want.”

