MIAMI — Sen. Bernard Sanders kicked off the second night of Democrats’ first 2020 presidential primary debates by acknowledging middle class Americans will have to pay more in taxes to get the massive new government programs he’s offering.

“Yes, they will pay more in taxes, but less in health care than they get,” the Vermont senator said.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden followed up by saying he would at the least repeal the 2017 tax cuts passed by Republicans and signed by President Trump.

And Sen. Kamala Harris said she would raise corporate taxes.

• Stephen Dinan reported from Washington

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.