MIAMI — Democratic presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio on Thursday rallied striking airport workers with a phrase in Spanish that he borrowed by communist revolutionary Che Guevera.

The rhetoric hit a nerve in South Florida, where the sting of leftist governments remains fresh on the minds in regions with large Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan communities.

“¡Hasta la victoria, siempre!” shouted Mr. de Blasio, the liberal mayor of New York, when he joined a picket line at Miami International Airport.

The phrase translates to “Until victory, always!”

Guevara, who fought alongside Fidel Castro in the communist overthrow of Cuba in 1959, used to the slogan in later years to sign off his letters to Fidel Castro. It became a mantra for leftists around the world after Guevara was killed in Bolivia.

Mr. de Blasio later apologized. He said he didn’t know the phrase was associated with Guevera.

“I did not mean to offend anyone who heard it that way. I certainly apologize for not understanding that history,” he wrote on Twitter. “I only meant it as a literal message to the striking airport workers that I believed they would be victorious in their strike.”

Mr. de Blasio may have intended the slogan for the union activists and the Democratic Party’s far left but it resonated far beyond the airport. A video of him yelling the Spanish slogan circulated on social media.

Spanish radio shows in Florida were receiving a deluge of calls angry voters and who called Mr. de Blasio’s verbiage “insensitive,” according to CBS4 News in Miami.

The de Blasio campaign did not immediately respond to questions about the backlash.

