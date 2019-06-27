YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies have shot and killed a gunman they say held a woman hostage all night before critically wounding her.
Forty-one-year-old Eric Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Department says deputies went to a Yucca Valley home Wednesday afternoon after a woman told family members Sandoval was threatening her with a gun and holding her captive.
Authorities say a SWAT team was called after Sandoval refused to leave the home or release the woman.
Negotiators talked with Sandoval through the night until gunshots were heard at around 3 a.m.
SWAT team members entered the house and saw the wounded woman.
Authorities say moments later deputies shot Sandoval, although details of the confrontation haven’t been released.
