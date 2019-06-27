Congress on Thursday approved $4.6 billion in emergency aid to deal with the border crisis, giving President Trump both a symbolic victory on immigration and money to improve conditions for migrant children and families crowding the border.

The House voted 305-102 to approve the bill, which cleared the Senate a day earlier.

The money will be used to expand shelters for Unaccompanied Alien Children in custody of the Health Department, and to provide more space for illegal immigrant families at the border in Homeland Security’s custody.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had entered the day vowing to fight Mr. Trump, saying Democrats wouldn’t agree to any bill that didn’t include strict new rules on detention centers. Democrats also wanted to delete money for the Pentagon and ICE.

But by the afternoon, after looking at political risks and realities, Mrs. Pelosi blinked, and put the Senate bill up for a vote as-is.

She was not happy about it.

“We could have done so much better,” she said, vowing the fight isn’t over. “It will be the battle cry.”

Mrs. Pelosi had worked all week to maintain unity behind a partisan version of the border funding bill. She told fellow Democrats that was her “leverage” as she battled Mr. Trump and Senate Republicans.

But too many of her caucus members said the fight was less important than getting money to children as quickly as possible.

“It is an emergency on the border right now. We need to get money to the border as soon as possible,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Florida Democrat. “The fastest way for us to get necessary money to the border is to take up the Senate bill.”

In the end, most Democrats agreed. A majority voted for the Senate bill.

Liberal Democrats took to Twitter to vent.

Some blamed moderates in their own caucus — Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin Democrat, called them “the child abuse caucus” — while others said they were betrayed by Senate Democrats, who linked arms with Republicans to craft a bipartisan deal Mr. Trump could sign.

“Senate Dems put us in a terrible position,” tweeted Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat. “Senate bill does absolutely nothing to hold a rogue administration accountable for cruelty.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.