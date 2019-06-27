COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Columbia.
Police spokesman Jeff Pitts said in an email that officers found the victim dead around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday while responding to a report of shots fired.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that no information about a suspect or other details was released.
