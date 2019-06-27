Not to be outdone by the Democrats, President Trump’s reelection campaign turned to a Spanish-language appeal to supporters online Thursday night.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted, “Juntos, Seguimos Reconstruyendo Nuestro País,” which translates to “Together, we continue Rebuilding Our Country.”

His tweet was labeled “¡Ahora en Español!” — “Now in Spanish!”

A link takes visitors to the Trump campaign’s web site, where they are greeted with: “¡Ayudanos a cumplir nuestra promesa de que los Estados Unidos vuelva a ser grandioso! (Help us keep our promise that the United States will be great again!)

About 13 percent of Americans speak Spanish at home. The Trump campaign and its allies want to reach 8 million Hispanic voters in 2020, especially in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Wisconsin.

More than one-third of those Spanish-speaking voters are conservative Christians, a demographic that gives Mr. Trump an 83% job-approval rating.

The campaign’s Spanish-language web site comes in the midst of two Democratic primary debates involving a total of 20 candidates. During the first debate on Wednesday night, three candidates — former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey and former Obama administration official Julian Castro all spoke briefly in Spanish.

