WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who was stopped in Wichita going more than 100 mph with a 2-year-old in her car has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said in a tweet that the traffic stop happened Wednesday on the heavily traveled Kellogg Drive in the western part of the city.

KAKE-TV reports that the 28-year-old remained jailed Thursday morning in the Sedgwick County Jail. Police say she also is suspected of speeding, reckless driving and child endangerment.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.