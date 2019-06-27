POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a prepared statement that investigators found more than 62,000 videos and images containing child pornography on computer devices owned by Stanley Gallegos of Idaho Falls. The 62-year-old Gallegos pleaded guilty on January 2.
U.S. District Judge David Nye also ordered Gallegos to pay more than $200,000 in fines and restitution during the sentencing hearing on Monday. Gallegos is also required to register as a sex offender.
Davis says the case was investigated by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
