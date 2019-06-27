Much of the world’s population agrees with President Trump: Fake news is a problem. A monster poll of 19,541 adults conducted by Ipsos in 27 nations confirms that big majorities are encountering news reports that appear legitimate but are often skewed with agenda, disinformation, misinformation or sensationalism.

It’s also interesting that the president is now referring to “fake polls” as well. He has a point. Surveys can be deceptive, particularly if they were conducted online without standard methodology — or if certain political parties are oversampled to influence the poll outcome, among many factors. But that is another story.

The new and ambitious Ipsos poll finds that 62% of respondents worldwide say online news sites and platforms traffic in fake news; 71% of U.S. respondents agree, along with 71% of Russians and 57% of Chinese. The Japanese weighed in with the least suspicion, at 37%.

Meanwhile, 52% overall accuse TV and radio sources of broadcasting fake news; that includes 61% of Americans, 71% of Russians but only 39% of Chinese. Once again, Japan was lowest at 37%.

Another 52% of the global sample also say newspapers and magazines deal in fake news; 55% of Americans, 68% of Russians and 39% of Chinese agree. For a third time, Japan was the least skeptical, at 34%.

“Trust in traditional media is perceived to have decreased over the past five years. This survey shows two main contributing factors: the prevalence of fake news and doubts about media sources’ good intentions,” said the poll analysis, noting that only half of respondents worldwide agreed that the media has “good intentions.”

BIDEN’S SELECTIVE ATTENTION SPAN

Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden paid close attention to the tragic drowning deaths of an immigrant father and daughter this week, tweeting the image of the deceased.

“This image is gut-wrenching. The cruelty we’re seeing at our border is unconscionable. History will judge how we respond to the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrant families & children — we can’t be silent. This isn’t who we are. This is not America,” the former vice president said.

Mr. Biden was not so attentive in previous years.

“During the Obama-Biden administration, 535 migrants died in one Texas county alone — Brooks County. The county is located about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border,” writes Bob Price, an associate editor for Breitbart.com.

He cited 20 examples of the team’s coverage during that previous era which included reports of fatal “death marches,” those left to die in unforgiving terrain, and the heroics of U.S. Border Patrol agents to save those at risk.

“Breitbart News reported on migrant deaths and other cruel human smuggling that did not elicit a critical response from then-Vice President Biden. No one cared,” Mr. Price noted.

YUMA’S REALITY CHECK

Douglas Nicholls, mayor of Yuma, Arizona, journeyed to the nation’s capital this week with an eyewitness account of the southern border issue.

“The status of immigration is a critical issue for Yuma. The drain of resources and the strain on the community needs to stop,” Mr. Nicholls told Rep. Steve Womack, Arkansas Republican, during a hearing before the House Budget Committee.

Earlier this year, the city had set up a temporary 200-bed shelter system to address “humanitarian concerns” of migrant families released locally.

“On April 16th, the capacity of that shelter was exceeded, and I had to declare a local emergency. That has happened three more times since that first event. We have had 5,146 people come through that shelter system in three months,” Mr. Nicholls continued, also noting that the main hospital in Yuma has cared for over 1,300 migrant patients since January at a cost of over $800,000, with a third of that cost reimbursed by the government.

“Our community has experienced over $1.5 million worth of impact in the last three months. This crisis is definitely a national issue, but it’s not being funded nationally. It’s on the backs of our communities, on the backs of our nonprofits,” the mayor said.

TRUMP AND TUCKER

A programming note as President Trump tells the world what’s what at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson has been broadcasting live from Japan all week, and will cap off his coverage with an exclusive interview with Mr. Trump centered on foreign policy, trade and other pertinent matters. Portions of the interview will air throughout the weekend, with the full interview presented on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” at 8 p.m. EDT Monday.

GOOD OLD MOM AND DAD

A new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau numbers by researchers at the news site 24/7WallStreet.com finds that 35% of Americans ages 18-34 still live at home with their parents.

“The rate of younger adults living with their parents varies widely from state to state. In a few states, less than 20% of residents 18 to 34 live with their parents. In others, more than 40% remained at home,” the analysis said.

Which states have the most stay-at-homes? Here are the top 10: New Jersey is in first place, followed by Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Florida, California, New Mexico, Delaware and Hawaii.

The bottom 10 are Arkansas at No. 40 on the list, followed by Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Wyoming, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota — the state with the smallest percentage of stay-at-homes.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 66% of U.S. voters support President Trump’s recent decision to call off a military strike on Iran; 77% of Republicans, 57% of independents and 62% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall oppose Mr. Trump’s decision; 8% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

• 21% are undecided; 15% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 42% overall oppose further military action in Iran; 22% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 60% of Democrats agree.

• 37% overall support further military action in Iran; 59% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/MorningConsult poll of 1,991 registered U.S. voters conducted June 21-24.

