Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser and President Trump’s son-in-law, on Wednesday said reports of deplorable conditions in migrant detainment facilities are the result of border agents being “overwhelmed.”

When CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked him, “Why isn’t the Trump administration doing more to protect the lives of kids?” Mr. Kushner responded, “I don’t think that’s a fair question, Wolf.”

“The president has been very clear about the fact that it’s a very dangerous journey to cross the border. He is trying to get people to cross legally and come into this country in a legal way. Our Border Patrol agents who do an amazing job for this country, trying to keep all of us safe, are totally overwhelmed,” Mr. Kushner said, before adding that the president’s border strategy is working.

“The numbers we’ve seen have been extraordinary. A lot of people want to come. Over the last months, we’ve put measures in place and we’re starting to see those numbers go down thanks to the president’s leadership and the deal we made with Mexico,” he said.

Mr. Blitzer countered, asking whether migrants should be allowed to have toothpaste, soap and other sanitary needs.

“I know Border Patrol is doing the best they can to accommodate,” Mr. Kushner said. “They were not set up to deal with the unusual flows they’re getting right now. They’ve asked Congress for more resources to be able to do the job in the way that the president wants them to do it, which is humanely. They’re doing their best. We’re working hard with them every day to try to improve the situation.”

The Senate and House have both passed bills that would address conditions that one attorney called “so dirty, so filthy, and so unsanitary that children are literally dying.”

