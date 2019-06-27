MIAMI — Rep. Eric Swalwell took the Democratic debate straight at former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Thursday, saying the political winds have blown by him and it’s time the party move to a new generation of leadership.

Mr. Swalwell recalled being a boy of six, attendingt a California Democratic gathering, and hearing Mr. Biden say it was time to look to new leaders.

“Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation — 32 years ago,” the congressman said. “Pass the torch.”

Mr. Biden, the dominant figure in the Democratic primary field, wasn’t having any of it.

“I’m still holding on to that torch,” he said.

The second night of the first presidential debate of the 2020 primary season featured 10 new candidates — and much sharper elbows.

SEE ALSO: Bernie Sanders sets Democratic standard by calling for tax increases

The candidates talked over each other, chipped at one another, and drew a scolding from Sen. Kamala Harris.

“America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we’re going to put food on their table,” the California Democrat said.

The debate kicked off with Sen. Bernard Sanders acknowledging middle class Americans will have to pay more in taxes to get the massive new government programs he’s offering.

“Yes, they will pay more in taxes, but less in health care than they get,” the Vermont senator said, proudly defending his vision of democratic socialism for America.

He brushed aside complaints that the country isn’t ready for a socialist, saying President Trump has so bungled things that the country will embrace his expansive government plans.

“The American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist,” Mr. Sanders said.

But Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand warned against complaining about capitalism, saying it’s the wrong target.

“There’s a big difference between capitalism on the one hand and green on the other,” the New York Democrat said.

Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur, chimed in which his solution of a guaranteed income paid for by the federal government — $1,000 a month for every adult.

• Stephen Dinan reported from Washington

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.