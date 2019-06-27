MIAMI — Former Vice President Joe Biden says Kamala Harris misrepresented his position on school busing decades ago, but he doesn’t think she did it intentionally.

The California senator challenged Biden’s stance on busing to desegregate public schools during the 1970s during Thursday’s Democratic debate in Miami. Harris, who is black, was part of a busing program as a child and her pointed questioning of Biden was one of the night’s breakout moments.

When asked after the debate if he felt his position had been mischaracterized, Biden retorted by asking, Which one?

Biden said he didn’t oppose busing but federal intervention in the issue. But during a halting and brief post-debate interview with NBC News, Biden struggled to clearly articulate his position.

Biden says he doesn’t want to dwell on the past and instead wants to focus on the future and addressing institutional racism.

