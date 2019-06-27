JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A former Superior Court judge ousted by voters after accepting a plea deal in an assault case that some saw as too lenient has joined former Gov. Bill Walker’s law firm.

The Anchorage firm of Brena, Bell and Walker said Michael Corey is expected to handle complex civil matters and help resolve disputes outside of court.

Corey lost a judicial retention vote last year after accepting the plea deal for Justin Schneider.

Schneider was accused of attacking and masturbating on a woman in 2017. Schneider pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. Having spent a year in home confinement, he had no more time to serve.

Corey had said he thought the sentence was too light but deferred to prosecutors.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.