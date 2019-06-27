Sen. Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke of former Vice President Joe Biden’s history on race - taking particular aim at his opposition to the federal government playing a role in busing to desegregate schools in the 1970s.

Ms. Harris said that she doesn’t believe that Mr. Biden is a racist, but said she has been hurt by the recent remarks he made touting his working with segregationist senators, and his reluctance to support busing as a member of the U.S. Senate.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate the public schools and she was bused to public school everyday and that little girl was me,” she said.

Mr. Biden defended his record, casting himself as a civil rights champion.

“Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America?” Ms. Harris asked. “Do you agree?

Mr. Biden said he didn’t oppose busing in America.

“What I opposed was busing by the Department of Education,” he said. “That’s what I opposed.”

Mr. Biden then blamed her city council for not doing more on the local level at the time.

“That is where the federal government must step in!” Ms. Harris said, sparking raucous applause from the crowd. “There are moments in history where states fail to protect the civil rights of all people!”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.