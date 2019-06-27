AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man has been fatally shot and three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, during a home invasion in Akron.

Akron police say a 34-year-old man was found dead at a home Wednesday afternoon where he was visiting along with a 24-year-old man who was shot multiple times and the boy, who was shot in the abdomen. The boy was listed in serious condition at an Akron hospital.

A 39-year-old woman who lived in the home was shot in the leg. Police described her wounds and those of the 24-year-old man’s as not life threatening.

Lt. Rick Edwards says witnesses saw three men running from the house after shots were fired inside the residence.

No suspects have been arrested.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.