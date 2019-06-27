BARTON, N.Y. (AP) - A 54-year-old man has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for shooting his hunting partner to death in southern New York.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says Dean Brockoff of Lockwood pleaded guilty to the felony charge Monday in Tioga County Court and was sentenced to six months in the county jail.

The DEC says Brockoff admitted shooting 73-year-old David Barden in December. Brockoff admitted he was deer hunting before legal sunrise when he shot at movement without identifying his target.

