MIAMI — New Age guru Marianne Williamson on Thursday conjured a strategy to confront President Trump’s politics of fear with the power of love.

“He has reached into the psyche of the American people and he has harnessed fear for political purposes,” Ms. Williamson said at the Democratic presidential debate.

She directed her message directly to the president, who early showed he was watching the debate by live-tweeting his reactions.

“Mr. President, if you are listening, I want you to hear me please,” she the author of best-selling self-help books. “You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out. … I’m going to harness love for political purposes and I will meet you on that field, sir, and love will win.”

The unconventional plan offered up by the unconventional candidate left the audience awestruck and bewildered.

