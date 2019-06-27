Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and husband of a top Trump White House aide, called Thursday for the impeachment of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. after the latest Supreme Court rulings.

“I’m for impeaching the chief justice for lying to all of us about his support of the Constitution,” Mr. Schlapp said on Twitter. “He is responsible for Robertscare and now he is angling for vast numbers of illegal residents to help Dems hold Congress. Enough Deception from GOP judges on the Constitution.”

The comment came minutes after the chief justice wrote the key decision Thursday that blocked the Trump administration from asking about citizenship on the 2020 census. The chief justice said that while such a question is legal in theory, he didn’t believe the explanation the administration gave for why it wanted to add the question back into the 2020 count.

The ruling cheered liberal activists who’d accused President Trump of trying to scare immigrants by asking about citizenship.

Conservatives, though, said Chief Justice Roberts had been swayed by left-wing complaints.

Mr. Schlapp, whose wife Mercedes is a top communications adviser to Mr. Trump, cast the decision as a betrayal of conservative principles on par with Chief Justice Roberts‘ ruling in 2012 upholding the constitutionality of Obamacare.

Mr. Schlapp said if the chief justice were to be impeached, it would give Mr. Trump another chance to fill a Supreme Court seat.

“I want to Impeach Roberts and Trump would get another pick. Sounds good to me.”

While the census decision upset conservatives, another of Chief Justice Roberts‘ rulings Thursday — shooting down a challenge to partisan gerrymandering — was more to their liking.

In that case, he ruled federal judges should butt out of the heavily political process of drawing new legislative districts, saying it’s a political question best left to politicians such as general assemblies and governors.

Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka, another conservative ally of the president, said Chief Justice Roberts doesn’t respect the Constitution.

“Chief Justice Roberts proves once again he’s an activist judge in the tank for the Left,” he tweeted. “Victory in 2020 is more important than ever.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

