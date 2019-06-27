MEXICO CITY (AP) - Top Mexican officials are publicly apologizing for an infamous 2011 massacre in which drug cartel assassins aided by local police seized and killed dozens or perhaps hundreds of people in the northern town of Allende.

Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero presided over Thursday’s ceremony. According to a statement she acknowledged “grave human rights violations were committed” as well as “omission and complicity by authorities in the face of the crimes committed by organized crime.”

Sánchez Cordero called the massacre in Allende, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) from the Texas border, “one of the most painful events” in the country’s history.

The attacks were believed to have been ordered by Zetas cartel bosses in revenge for a perceived traitor. The total number who disappeared has never been determined.

