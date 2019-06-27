House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ducked questions Thursday about a rape allegation against President Trump, saying she hadn’t paid “much attention” to it.

She said her focus has instead been on the border crisis and trying to hold Democratic unity.

Mrs. Pelosi said she respects women who come forward to tell “their truth, their case,” but questioned what role she herself could play.

“I’m not sure what Congress’ role would be in this,” she told reporters. “But in any of these things, this is about — not about what Congress would do — this is about what the President’s own party would do.”

Last week, in a story for the New York Times, Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accused Mr. Trump of forcing himself on her in a dressing room back in the 1990s.

Mr. Trump has denied the allegation.

